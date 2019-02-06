Two Poems

Painting: Mike Klung

By Tikuli

Solitude

I linger unperceived

in the labyrinth of solitude,

not knowing the onward path

or the path of my return

I see a flight of stairs

a portal to a past forgotten

the contours of shadows

create a landscape of dreams

something forgotten stirs,

a lost memory returns

from between somewhere and nowhere

seeking something nebulous

that is always out of reach

***

Insomnia

two a.m. on Delhi’s post-rain Sunday

I try to wash away the sleepiness

from my insomnia laden eyes

pick a fresh sheet of paper

spread clean water till it sheens

like fresh snow on a sunny day

clean and load the brushes with colours

drop and watch in wonderment

as the colours bleed and waltz

into the white stillness

the ripe colours of autumn,

a drop of sea, the harvest fields,

the washes of sunsets layer after layer

and a moon laid on lake waters

a tender breath of green

a river filled with apparitions,

here now – then gone

wet roads winding around echoing hills

the crisp autumn breeze

floating across the valley

steam rising from a coffee left at the deck

my eyes closed I feel the calm glow

of lights at the water edge

the silent shadows

the peace of the submerged river banks

I dip my brush again as the pigeons rise

followed by the squirrel

and the upstairs neighbour

pounding fresh ginger for morning chai

the trees rise, the day rises

night slowly walks towards summer morning

Bio:

Tikuli is an internationally published poet, author and blogger from Delhi whose work has appeared in print and online literary magazines including Le Zaporogue, MiCROW 8, The Smoking Book (Poets Wear Prada Press, US), Life And legends, Levure Littéraire 10, The Enchanting Verses Literary Review, Open Road Review, Cafe Dissensus, Mnemosyne Literary Journal, Dissident Voice, Women’s Web, Tuck Magazine, The Criterion, Peregrine Muse, Knot Magazine, Asian Signature Magazine, The Bombay Review, The Thumb Print – A Magazine From The East, The Peacock Journal and The Peacock Journal Anthology, TEKSTO- The People’s Magazine, Guntur National Poetry Festival Anthology, Melange – a Potpourri of thoughts, Le Zaporogue Print editions and the much acclaimed Chicken Soup For The Indian Romantic Soul(Westland). Her debut poetry book, Collection of Chaos, was published in 2014 by Leaky Boot Press. Her second book of poems Wayfaring was published in 2017 by Leaky Boot Press. Her third book of poems Duets, written in collaboration with James Goddard, was released in November 2018. She blogs here.

***

***

